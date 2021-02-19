Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to Be Held at West Haven VA This Weekend

VA Connecticut Healthcare System will be hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday, Feb. 21 at the West Haven campus. Veterans must be enrolled for care with the VA to receive the vaccine.

The clinic will be from noon to 4 p.m. at 950 Campbell Avenue in Building 2 on the second floor.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to enrolled veterans on a first-come, first-served basis.

Enrolled veterans should arrive no earlier than 11:45 a.m.

The VA Connecticut Healthcare System said the vaccine is available for enrolled veterans who are 50-years-old and up.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

They said essential workers enrolled for care with VA are eligible for vaccine.

Andy Slavitt, the White House senior advisor on the COVID-19 response, said on Friday there are delays in vaccination distribution due to the weather conditions across the United States. Slavitt announced that despite the weather conditions, five new vaccination sites would be opening.

Masks and physical distancing are required and patients should not bring anyone to the clinic if possible.

Enrolled veterans who are vaccinated at this clinic will receive the second dose on Saturday, March 13.