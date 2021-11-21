Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Being Held in Hartford

A walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being held in Hartford on Sunday and a special guest from the North Pole is stopping by.

The clinic is at CT Pediatrics at the Community Health Center on New Britain Avenue and runs until 4 p.m.

Santa Claus is making an appearance at the event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone who is 5 years old or older is eligible to receive the vaccine and first, second, third and booster vaccines are available. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being offered.

No appointment or pre-registration is required.

Big pharmacies are saying now that more people can get a booster shot, most people want one and there's been a mad dash to do it before Thanksgiving.

As COVID cases and hospitalizations slowly begin to climb in parts of Connecticut, doctors and nurses are encouraging residents to get vaccinated and boosted.

If you can't find an appointment, you are not alone. That's what we found when looking at the websites of pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens.

NBC Connecticut spoke with customer service representatives who said you may not find a time slot until after the holiday, but health officials are telling people not to get discouraged.

Pfizer and Moderna's booster shots are given at least six months after the completion of the initial two-dose vaccination. All adults who were initially vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are also eligible for a booster shot two months after their dose.