Waterbury Health to Close Post University Vaccine Clinic

Waterbury Health announced that they are closing their Post University drive-thru vaccine clinic on May 26 after being open for four months.

The clinic is closing because of a drop in vaccine appointments at the site as more options have become available to the public.

Hospital officials said they've administered more than 30,000 shots. The clinic will be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in preparation of closing.

Waterbury Health will continue to operate its vaccine clinic at the Naugatuck Armory, they said. Any second dose appointments at Post University scheduled for May 26 or later will be rescheduled to the Naugatuck drive-thru clinic.

Waterbury Health said they will also be shifting some of its resources to the city of Waterbury and will continue its vaccination work in the community.

“We are proud of our great partnership with Post University and the incredible collaboration between our organizations and the city of Waterbury to vaccinate the community,” said Waterbury Health President and CEO Lester Schindel.

The Post University location was the first drive-thru clinic in Waterbury and the largest in New Haven county. The clinic was able to administer as many as 700 shots a day during the height of its operations.

