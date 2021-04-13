Wesleyan University Will Require Students to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine

Wesleyan University will require all students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus for the fall semester.

They said every student, with the exception of those who have approved medical or religious exemptions, will need to verify with the university that they are fully vaccinated against coronavirus before they arrive on the campus.

The state of Connecticut has expanded eligibility of the COVID vaccine to anyone 16 years old and up who lives, studies or works here.

“With the recent expansion of eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut and around the country, and given Wesleyan’s relatively low positivity rate throughout the 2020–21 academic year, we are looking toward the future with cautious optimism. We expect that our fall semester will see us return to residential life and the close-knit, stimulating campus environment so meaningful to all of us,” statement from the school says.

Wesleyan and the Community Health Center will sponsor a clinic for students who are currently studying on campus.

Because the FDA is reviewing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots, Wesleyan University said details about the vaccine clinic have not yet been provided.

Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, explains what to monitor if you recently received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials from Community Health Center said they will be switching over to the Pfizer vaccine for the Wesleyan student-clinic on April 24 and April 25.

Students will be able to walk up to the clinic where the mass vaccination site is located.

"We look forward to coordinating with students to schedule a date and time for their second shot,” Community Health Center said.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, which should be taken 21 days apart, according to the CDC.

Students who are currently studying remotely, on leave this semester, or unable to participate in the clinic for any reason, as well as for incoming new students, should consult local guidelines for the most up-to-date information about when and how to obtain a vaccination, according to Wesleyan.

The university is encouraging faculty and staff to be vaccinated as soon as they are able.