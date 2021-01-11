What to Know About Phases 1A, 1B of COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout in CT

Connecticut began vaccinations for COVID-19 in mid-December with what is called Phase 1a, which is expected to run through sometime this month. We're now beginning to see who will be eligible for a vaccine when the next phase, Phase 1b, begins and more recommendations are expected.

Who is in Phase 1a in CT

The governor said that first vaccinations in this initial phase will be complete soon.

According to the state's vaccination website, the following groups are eligible for vaccination in Phase 1a:

Not included in Phase 1a are health care workers who do not come into contact with patients or infectious materials, such as telehealth service providers.

Eligible in Phase 1a:

Doctors, nurses, and allied healthcare providers seeing patients

Licensed pharmacists and registered pharmacy technicians working on site in pharmacies

Custodial, dietary, administrative and support staff working in patient care settings

First responders (police, fire, EMS) if actively responding to medical 911 calls or involved in care for COVID cases

School nurses

Home health providers, homemaker companions, PCAs

Long-term care facility residents

Dentists, dental hygienists and other oral health staff

Laboratory staff

Students doing clinical rotations

Death care workers entering healthcare settings, homes, or with exposure to decedents

Phase 1a eligible individuals in health care should talk to their organization leadership to get details on how to access the vaccine.

Who Will Be in Phase 1b in CT

Phase 1b will include around 800,000 Connecticut residents and three primary groups will be eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1b, which is expected to begin this month: Following are the recommendations for Phase 1b:

Front line essential workers Education and childcare First responders and public safety Transportation Direct care social services Food and grocery Agricultural and farm Manufacturing

Residents in congregate settings and staff

Individuals 75 years of and older (please see additional info below)

For all individuals aged 75 and older, information on scheduling a vaccination is coming soon on CT's main COVID-19 Vaccination Portal.

While the state has not yet released all phase 1b criteria, the advisory group continues to review possible additions.

The governor said people in phase 1b will have access to schedule appointments to get the vaccine in the next one to two weeks.

How to Learn If You Are Eligible

Learn more about the phases and eligibility here.

What's Next

The COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group will next meet on Jan. 14 and more information will be available for employers and other individuals after that meeting.

Please visit our main Vaccination Portal regularly for all the latest updates.