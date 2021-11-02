Where Kids Ages 5 to 11 Can Now Get the COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

Just minutes after U.S. health officials gave final approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 Tuesday evening, kids in Connecticut began receiving the shots.

Hartford Healthcare began administering the kid-size Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health and Gov. Ned Lamont urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the virus as soon as possible. The state estimates the CDC's announcement made about 277,640 children between 5 and 11 in Connecticut now eligible for the vaccine.

“It is particularly significant that COVID-19 vaccines are available to children ages 5 to 11 because now nearly everyone will have access to this life-saving tool,” Gov. Lamont said. “Keeping students in school has been one of my biggest priorities, and having vaccines available for more kids is an important component of this effort."

The state has set up a special website about the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

Vaccines will not immediately be available at all locations as many still need to either receive the shipments or set up a process to store or distribute the vaccines.

Where can children ages 5 to 11 get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut?

The governor outlined several options for parents looking to have their get a COVID-19 vaccination:

Pediatricians: Hundreds of pediatricians are administering COVID-19 vaccines in Connecticut. However, not all pediatricians have the vaccine. If a pediatrician does not offer the vaccine, refer to one of the additional options.

Hundreds of pediatricians are administering COVID-19 vaccines in Connecticut. However, not all pediatricians have the vaccine. If a pediatrician does not offer the vaccine, refer to one of the additional options. Pharmacies: Hundreds of pharmacies are offering the COVID-19 vaccines to children, including many CVS, Walgreens, RiteAid, and other pharmacy chains and independent pharmacies across Connecticut. Pharmacies provide a safe and convenient location to receive a vaccine. Pharmacies have provided special training for their pharmacist staff to provide vaccines for younger children.

Hundreds of pharmacies are offering the COVID-19 vaccines to children, including many CVS, Walgreens, RiteAid, and other pharmacy chains and independent pharmacies across Connecticut. Pharmacies provide a safe and convenient location to receive a vaccine. Pharmacies have provided special training for their pharmacist staff to provide vaccines for younger children. School-based clinics: The Connecticut Department of Public Health and Connecticut State Department of Education are collaborating to offer on-site clinics at schools across the state. These will be led either by school-based health centers or special mobile teams who are specifically trained to offer vaccines for younger children. Information about such clinics will be provided by individual schools or districts.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health and Connecticut State Department of Education are collaborating to offer on-site clinics at schools across the state. These will be led either by school-based health centers or special mobile teams who are specifically trained to offer vaccines for younger children. Information about such clinics will be provided by individual schools or districts. Other locations: In addition to the above, several health systems and local health departments will be offering COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

CVS Pharmacy

On its website, CVS said it will begin pediatric immunizations beginning Sunday, Nov. 7 in "select locations."

You can start to schedule appointments on the company's site.

Walgreens

Walgreens says on it website that it will provide pediatric doses at "select stores" on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Hartford HealthCare

Hartford HealthCare announced plans on its website to host a statewide clinic on Saturday, Nov. 13 with second doses to be given on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Currently the health care system is not scheduling COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12.

Yale New Haven Children's Hospital

Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital will be vaccinating children between 5 and 11 years old at sites across the state by appointment.

Appointments can be made now on MyChart, online or by calling 833-275-9644.

Vaccinations will be administered starting Thursday.

226 Mill Hill Ave., Bridgeport

Scranton Building, 200 Orchard St., New Haven

NEMG Walk-In Care, 4A Devine St., North Haven

NEMG Walk-In Care, 194 Howard St., New London

Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Road. Noble Conference Center, Greenwich

For more information about where children can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut, click here.