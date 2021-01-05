Who is in Phase 1a of COVID-19 Vaccination in Connecticut?

Connecticut began vaccinations for COVID-19 in mid-December with what is called Phase 1a, which is expected to run through sometime in January.

According to the state's vaccination website, the following groups are eligible for vaccination in Phase 1a:

Not included in Phase 1a are health care workers who do not come into contact with patients or infectious materials, such as telehealth service providers.

More detailed vaccine eligibility information

Eligible in Phase 1a:

Doctors, nurses, and allied healthcare providers seeing patients

Licensed pharmacists and registered pharmacy technicians working on site in pharmacies

Custodial, dietary, administrative & support staff working in patient care settings

First responders (police, fire, EMS) if actively responding to medical 911 calls or involved in care for COVID cases

School nurses

Home health providers, homemaker companions, PCAs

Long term care facility residents

Dentists, dental hygienists, and other oral health staff

Laboratory staff

Students doing clinical rotations

Death care workers entering healthcare settings, homes, or with exposure to decedents

Phase 1a eligible individuals in health care should talk to their organization leadership to get details on how to access the vaccine.