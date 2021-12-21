Yale University

Yale to Require COVID-19 Boosters for Spring Semester

Yale University
NBC Connecticut

Yale University is going to require students who are eligible to get a COVID-19 booster before returning to campus for the spring semester.

COVID-19 infections have been rising and a statement on the Yale website says numbers of infections on campus “remain high with no evidence of workplace or classroom transmission.”

Yale officials had already encouraged students to leave early this semester as final exams will be online amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Federal health officials said Monday that the omicron COVID-19 variant has raced ahead of other variants and accounted for 73 percent of new infections last week.

The promising news, Yale said, is that boosters of currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines not only bolster waning immunity to the delta variant but also appear to provide protection from becoming ill with the omicron variant and university leaders have decided that all students who are eligible will be required to receive boosters before returning to campus for the spring semester.

They also said all faculty and staff are expected to receive boosters as soon as they become eligible.

Learn more about Yale’s requirements here.

