The state is opening coronavirus vaccinations to those 65-74 starting Thursday, and will allow providers to use any extra vaccine doses on that group effective immediately, the governor announced Monday.

The state is in Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout, but has been following a tiered system within the phase that allowed those 75 and older to sign up for vaccinations first. This tiered system was put in place to ensure the most vulnerable populations were able to get vaccinated.