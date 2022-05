The CREC Academy of Aerospace and Engineering in Windsor will be closed Friday because of a staffing shortage.

School officials said the shortage is "unexpected and unforeseen."

The day will be made up at the end of the school year, a spokesperson for CREC said. The school's last day will now be June 23.

The school is for students in sixth through twelfth grade.

Many locations across the state are still seeing staffing shortages because of the pandemic.