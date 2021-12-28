mask mandate

Cromwell Reinstates Mask Mandate For Town Buildings

NBC Connecticut

The town of Cromwell is requiring that people wear masks in all town buildings starting Tuesday.

The mask mandate applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Town officials said there will be notices posted at all entrances of town hall, the library and the police department.

Staff is also being encouraged to limit contact with other employees.

For more information, visit the town's website.

This article tagged under:

mask mandateCromwellmasks in connecticuttown of cromwell
