Cromwell Reinstates Mask Mandate For Town Buildings

The town of Cromwell is requiring that people wear masks in all town buildings starting Tuesday.
The mask mandate applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.
Town officials said there will be notices posted at all entrances of town hall, the library and the police department.
Staff is also being encouraged to limit contact with other employees.
Local
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.
For more information, visit the town's website.