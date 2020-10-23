Waterbury

Crosby High School in Waterbury Goes to Distance Learning

One staff member at Crosby High School in Waterbury has tested positive for COVID-19 and the school department said all students transitioned to distance learning through Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 has been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days.

Waterbury is one of 19 cities and towns in Connecticut that is at a “red alert” level after the state has launched the color-coded COVID-19 alert system, which shows the average daily case rate per 100,000 population for the last two weeks.

The red level alert is for municipalities that have a two week average daily COVID-19 case rate higher than 15 per 100,000 population, the orange level alert is for municipalities with case rates between 10 and 14 per 100,000 population, a yellow alert level is for case rates between 5 and 9 per 100,000 population and municipalities with case rates lower than five per 100,000 population will be colored in gray.

The following are the state's Red Alert towns:

  • Canterbury
  • Danbury
  • East Hartford
  • Fairfield
  • Griswold
  • Groton
  • Hartford
  • Lisbon
  • Montville
  • New London
  • Norwalk
  • Norwich
  • Plainfield
  • Prospect
  • Salem
  • Sprague
  • Windham
  • Waterbury
  • Waterford
