The CT Alliance of YMCAs will share its plans this morning for reopening YMCAs and summer day camps across the state.

The organization has scheduled a news conference at Dunkin' Donuts Park at 11 a.m.

The CT Alliance of YMCAs represents 21 YMCAs, including 36 branches statewide.

Officials will also discuss the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on YMCA communities in Connecticut.