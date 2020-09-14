CT Approved for Additional Week of Lost Wages Assistance; Payments to Begin Going Out

Connecticut has been approved for an additional week of federal lost wages assistance, which provides an additional $300 per week for people who are unemployed, and the state Department of Labor said certification is now open and payments will begin going out this week.

Connecticut Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby said in a statement that certification for the federal Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program is now open to all claimants and the program has been extended for another week for a total of six weeks of benefits.

Learn here about eligibility. eligible claimants

“We urge claimants to self-certify for Lost Wages Assistance—it will offer much-needed additional assistance to our unemployed workforce. Connecticut was just approved for another week of assistance for a total of six weeks, but this program is only a temporary one—FEMA will end it once available federal funding is exhausted,” Westby said in a statement.

New unemployment claimants and existing state and extended benefits claimants must self-certify. Existing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants have already self-certified and do not need to do anything to receive the additional benefit.

Officials from the state Department of Labor said a total of six weeks of Lost Wages Assistance will be paid in addition to regular unemployment weekly benefits and will be retroactive to the claim week beginning July 26, 2020. It will also be available for claim weeks beginning August 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30.

Claimants will receive the supplemental benefit in several payments with the first payment of $300 expected to be disbursed beginning Sept. 17 and the remainder of retroactive payments following in two or three separate payments.

State officials said the program is expected to provide $375M additional unemployment benefits to Connecticut claimants.

You can sign up for updates from the state here.