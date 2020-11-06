CT COVID-19 Hospitalizations Up, 15 More Deaths Reported

Connecticut's COVID-related hospitalizations have increased by 22 overnight and 15 more deaths have been reported.

There are now 402 people being hospitalized with COVID-19.

The state's death toll now stands at 4,671.

The positivity rate has decreased to 3.6% Of nearly 30,000 tests performed, 1,065 people tested positive for the virus.

Nearly 2.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed in Connecticut since the virus emerged in March.

The state of Connecticut on Thursday issued a statewide public health advisory because of the rise in COVID-19 cases and urging residents to limit non-essential trips outside the home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

In addition, the state is asking residents to keep Thanksgiving celebrations to 10 people or less as the state rolls back to Phase 2.1.

For a breakdown of how phase 2.1 differs from phase 3, click here.

Coronavirus cases spiked above 100,000 for the second day in a row on Thursday with no signs of a reversal. Dr. Gregory Demuri is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Wisconsin. He joins LX News to explain why severe measures may have to be taken to get the "out of control" virus reined in.