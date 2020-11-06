CT COVID-19 Hospitalizations Up, 15 More Deaths Reported

Connecticut's COVID-related hospitalizations have increased by 22 overnight and 15 more deaths have been reported.
There are now 402 people being hospitalized with COVID-19.
The state's death toll now stands at 4,671.
The positivity rate has decreased to 3.6% Of nearly 30,000 tests performed, 1,065 people tested positive for the virus.
Nearly 2.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed in Connecticut since the virus emerged in March.
The state of Connecticut on Thursday issued a statewide public health advisory because of the rise in COVID-19 cases and urging residents to limit non-essential trips outside the home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
In addition, the state is asking residents to keep Thanksgiving celebrations to 10 people or less as the state rolls back to Phase 2.1.
