CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 2.27%; Hospitalizations Dip Below 500

The state's coronavirus positivity rate is at 2.27% and virus-related hospitalizations have dipped below 500.

With a decrease of 19, there are now 486 total hospitalizations in Connecticut.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The positivity rate was 2.04% on Thursday. The day before that, the positive test rate was at 4.41%.

The governor also announced Thursday that more than 1 million Connecticut residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Five more deaths were reported, bringing the state's death toll to 7,995.

Of over 46,000 tests performed since Thursday, 1,062 came back positive.

State officials also released a breakdown of COVID-19 variants in Connecticut on Thursday.

NBC Connecticut is your vaccine news team. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

Community Health Center Inc. is offering COVID-19 tests at two of its four mass vaccination sites.