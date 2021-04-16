coronavirus in connecticut

CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 2.27%; Hospitalizations Dip Below 500

The state's coronavirus positivity rate is at 2.27% and virus-related hospitalizations have dipped below 500.

With a decrease of 19, there are now 486 total hospitalizations in Connecticut.

The positivity rate was 2.04% on Thursday. The day before that, the positive test rate was at 4.41%.

The governor also announced Thursday that more than 1 million Connecticut residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Five more deaths were reported, bringing the state's death toll to 7,995.

Of over 46,000 tests performed since Thursday, 1,062 came back positive.

State officials also released a breakdown of COVID-19 variants in Connecticut on Thursday.

Community Health Center Inc. is offering COVID-19 tests at two of its four mass vaccination sites.

