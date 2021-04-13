CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 3.77%; 17 New Deaths Reported

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 3.77% Tuesday, with hospitalizations up and 17 new deaths reported.

The state's death toll now stands at 7,974.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There are 545 people currently hospitalized with the virus, a net increase of 21.

Of the 29,670 new tests reported Tuesday, 1,118 came back positive.

The state continues efforts to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to any resident who wants it, though a decision to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of rare complications may lead to delays or cancellations at some clinics. The Connecticut Department of Public Health said roughly 100,000 Connecticut residents have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and there are no reports of serious adverse events.

The state will continue the vaccine rollout with Pfizer and Moderna during the pause. Those who were scheduled for Johnson & Johnson should contact their provider. Even if your appointment gets canceled, the state says there are still other appointments available.

Public health officials have described the vaccine rollout as a race against the spread of variants.

As of Monday, more than half of all Connecticut ages residents 16 and older have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.