CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 4.09%; Nearly 900 Hospitalized

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate came in at 4.09% Tuesday, down from 4.8% the day before.

There were 13,208 new tests reported Tuesday, with 540 coming back positive.

Hospitalizations continue to rise, with a net increase of 16 reported Tuesday. There are 891 people currently hospitalized with the virus.

Ten new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 4,881.

On Monday Gov. Ned Lamont put out a call looking for residents to step up to become substitute teachers, volunteer at testing sites, work in a variety of roles in nursing homes or hospitals, distribute food to those who need to stay home, and more. As COVID-19 cases increase, so does the demand for these jobs.

With Thanksgiving just days away, public health officials are urging everyone to celebrate with people in your own households and in small groups. Connecticut has set a limit of 10 people for indoor gatherings. If you plan to gather with people outside your home, public health officials stress that you should plan to social distance and wear face coverings, and if possible, stay outdoors.

Union leaders representing teachers and school staff are calling for schools to move remote to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 amid concerns about holiday gatherings.