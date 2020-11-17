coronavirus in connecticut

CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 5.16%; More Than 750 Hospitalized

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate came in at 5.16% Tuesday as hospitalizations continue to increase.

There were 32,964 tests reported Tuesday, with 1,702 coming back positive. There are 777 people currently hospitalized in the state, a net increase of 20 from the day before.

Twelve more people have died, bringing the death toll to 4,771.

COVID-19 cases are trending upwards both in the state and nationally.

With Thanksgiving just over a week away, Connecticut's COVID-19 travel advisory was updated Tuesday with the addition of Vermont. There are currently 47 states and territories on the list.

The list is released every Tuesday of states that require a 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to Connecticut for more than 24 hours or returning home to Connecticut. The exception to quarantining is to present a negative COVID-19 test in the 72 hours before arriving in Connecticut or at any time following arrival here.

Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state, other than New York, New Jersey, or Rhode Island, with a positive case rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average, or from a country for which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice is directed to self-quarantine for 14 days from the time of last contact within the identified state or country.

Current Travel Advisory List

  1. Alabama
  2. Alaska
  3. Arizona
  4. Arkansas
  5. California
  6. Colorado
  7. Delaware
  8. Florida
  9. Georgia
  10. Guam
  11. Idaho
  12. Illinois
  13. Indiana
  14. Iowa
  15. Kansas
  16. Kentucky
  17. Louisiana
  18. Maine
  19. Maryland
  20. Massachusetts
  21. Michigan
  22. Minnesota
  23. Mississippi
  24. Missouri
  25. Montana
  26. Nebraska
  27. Nevada
  28. New Hampshire
  29. New Mexico
  30. North Carolina
  31. North Dakota
  32. Ohio
  33. Oklahoma
  34. Oregon
  35. Pennsylvania
  36. Puerto Rico
  37. South Carolina
  38. South Dakota
  39. Tennessee
  40. Texas
  41. Utah
  42. Vermont
  43. Virginia
  44. Washington
  45. West Virginia
  46. Wisconsin
  47. Wyoming

