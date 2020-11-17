CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 5.16%; More Than 750 Hospitalized

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate came in at 5.16% Tuesday as hospitalizations continue to increase.

There were 32,964 tests reported Tuesday, with 1,702 coming back positive. There are 777 people currently hospitalized in the state, a net increase of 20 from the day before.

Twelve more people have died, bringing the death toll to 4,771.

COVID-19 cases are trending upwards both in the state and nationally.

With Thanksgiving just over a week away, Connecticut's COVID-19 travel advisory was updated Tuesday with the addition of Vermont. There are currently 47 states and territories on the list.

The list is released every Tuesday of states that require a 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to Connecticut for more than 24 hours or returning home to Connecticut. The exception to quarantining is to present a negative COVID-19 test in the 72 hours before arriving in Connecticut or at any time following arrival here.

Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state, other than New York, New Jersey, or Rhode Island, with a positive case rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average, or from a country for which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice is directed to self-quarantine for 14 days from the time of last contact within the identified state or country.

Current Travel Advisory List