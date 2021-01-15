CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 6.20%, 41 More Deaths Reported

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate has increased to 6.20% as over 40 more people have died from the virus.
The state's death toll is now 6,594.
Of more than 30,000 tests performed, 1,878 came back positive. A total of 223,422 coronavirus tests have come back positive since the virus emerged in Connecticut.
Net hospitalizations have decreased by 20 and 1,098 people are now hospitalized with the virus in the state.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Over 4.8 million COVID tests have been performed since March.
The UK variant of the virus behind COVID-19 could be the dominant strain in the United States by March, and because it transmits more easily, daily case totals could spike again in the spring.
People 75 and over can now make appointments to get their COVID-19 vaccine starting next week. Online and phone registration is open for this age group, starting phase 1b of vaccine distribution. For more information, click here.
Stories from NBCLX
LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.