CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 6.20%, 41 More Deaths Reported

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate has increased to 6.20% as over 40 more people have died from the virus.

The state's death toll is now 6,594.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️30,303 tests were administered and 1,878 came back positive (6.2% rate)

➡️1,098 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 20)

➡️There have been 41 additional deaths



January 15, 2021

Of more than 30,000 tests performed, 1,878 came back positive. A total of 223,422 coronavirus tests have come back positive since the virus emerged in Connecticut.

Net hospitalizations have decreased by 20 and 1,098 people are now hospitalized with the virus in the state.

Over 4.8 million COVID tests have been performed since March.

Waterbury students will continue with full remote learning through the end of January.

The UK variant of the virus behind COVID-19 could be the dominant strain in the United States by March, and because it transmits more easily, daily case totals could spike again in the spring.

People 75 and over can now make appointments to get their COVID-19 vaccine starting next week. Online and phone registration is open for this age group, starting phase 1b of vaccine distribution. For more information, click here.

Early data released form phase one and two trials of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine show that it appears to be safe and generates an immune response