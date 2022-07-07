CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate Over Last Week Is 10.64%

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate over the last week is 10.64%, according to the governor’s office.

Over the seven days, there were 3,496 positive tests out of 32,872.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 264, which is an additional 29 patients in the last week, and 10 more people have died.

In all, 11,055 people with the virus have died in Connecticut, according to the governor’s office.

As of July 6, the Connecticut Department of Public Health is reporting that there have been a total of 245,352 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated persons in Connecticut, which accounts for 8.95% of the more than 2.7 million people in the state who are fully vaccinated, according to the governor’s office.