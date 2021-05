The state's COVID-19 positivity rate remains below one percent for the second day in a row as net hospitalizations continue to decrease.

A total of 0.93% of tests came back positive, which is the same as Thursday's positivity rate. The percentage is a low that hasn't been seen in approximately eight months, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️18,425 tests were administered and 171 came back positive (0.93% rate)

➡️140 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 1)

➡️There have been 4 additional deaths



— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 21, 2021

There are 140 people hospitalized with the virus, a net decrease of one. Four new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 8,212.

