CT COVID-19 Rate Reaches New Record High of Over 20 Percent

Connecticut’s daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now over 20 percent, a record high since significant widespread testing has been conducted.

Gov. Ned Lamont released the new rate on Thursday afternoon and today’s positivity rate is 20.33 percent, up from 17.78 percent yesterday.

The state has an additional 7,704 cases and an additional 38 people are hospitalized. The number of people hospitalized with COVID has now reached 1,151.

There have been an additional 83 COVID-related deaths since the numbers were released last week.

Of the 1,151 patients currently hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, 819 (71.2%) are not fully vaccinated, the governor’s office said.

