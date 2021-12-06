CT Has First Case of COVID-19 Omicron Variant, Officials Urge to Get Boosters

Connecticut has its first known case of the omicron COVID-19 variant, the governor's office announced over the weekend, and Gov. Ned Lamont is urging residents to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and the people around them.

He will be in New Haven this morning, encouraging residents to get COVID-19 booster shots.

“I must urge everyone in Connecticut not to panic. While we are still learning more about this variant, our health providers are continuing to do their best to protect everyone. We have life-saving tools like vaccines and boosters available to fight this pandemic – including the Delta and Omicron variants – and I urge everyone to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and everyone around them,” Lamont said in a statement on Saturday.

The first case of the omicron variant in Connecticut is a man in his 60s from Hartford County who is fully vaccinated and developed mild symptoms on Nov. 27 and had a positive at-home COVID-19 test on Nov. 29, then a positive molecular test on Dec. 1.

The governor’s office said a fully vaccinated family member traveled to New York City between Nov. 17 and Nov. 22 to attend the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center, developed mild symptoms on Nov. 21 and on Nov. 23 took an at-home COVID-19 test that was positive. The family member’s symptoms have resolved and COVID-19 testing on additional family members is pending, according to the governor’s office.

Health officials in Minnesota said last week that a man who had not traveled outside the U.S. began experiencing symptoms the day after attending the Anime NYC 2021 convention in New York City. Minnesota’s health commissioner said it's likely the man contracted COVID-19 at the convention, but officials did not know for sure.

“As I’ve been saying for the last several days, given the speed that this new variant has been spreading around the world and its positive identification in several states, we presumed it was already in our state and the information we received from the lab today confirms that fact,” Lamont said in a statement. “This likely is not the only case of the variant in the state. That being said, I must urge everyone in Connecticut not to panic.”

He went on to say that while we are still learning more about this variant, health providers are continuing to do their best to protect everyone.

“We have life-saving tools like vaccines and boosters available to fight this pandemic – including the Delta and Omicron variants – and I urge everyone to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and everyone around them,” Lamont said.

Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said both affected individuals have had mild symptoms.

“It is reassuring as their immunity seems to be helping them fight off this infection. Vaccination and boosters are still our greatest offense. If we can keep people out of the hospital, reducing morbidity and mortality of COVID-19, it is still a win for vaccines in our society,” she said.

Where to Get a COVID-19 Booster in Connecticut

Get information on how to get COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters in Connecticut online here.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has opened mobile COVID-19 booster clinics throughout the state and urged residents to receive a booster dose.

Connecticut Mobile COVID-19 Booster Clinics

New Haven: New Haven Public Library, seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is needed.

Stamford: Jackie Robinson Park, seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is needed.

Trumbull: Trumbull Mall, Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed.

Waterbury: 910 Wolcott St., 9 a.m. to 3 p. m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday. No appointment is needed.

Windsor Locks: Bradley Airport, Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. No appointment is needed.

Get a full list of walk-up clinics sponsored by the Connecticut Department of Public Health here.

Where COVID-19 Omicron Variant Has Been Detected in the U.S.

Note: This list is from the CDC

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Georgia

Hawaii

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

Utah

Washington

Lamont, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, Mayor Justin Elicker, Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani, and Griffin Health CEO and President Patrick Charmel will take part in a news conference at 9:30 a.m. at New Haven Union Station.