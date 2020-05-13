CT National Guard to Conduct Tribute Flyover Thursday for Healthcare Workers

The Connecticut National Guard will do statewide flyovers on Thursday to honor healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Connecticut Air National Guard C-130H will be flown over hospitals and other healthcare facilities in more than 25 cities and towns, according to a release from the National Guard.

“Defending the homeland has taken a new shape, and the Connecticut National Guard is proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel in the COVID-19 response efforts,” said Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, The Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard. “This is our way of showing appreciation to the thousands of heroes at the front line battling COVID-19. We are humbled by their sacrifices.”

The Connecticut National Guard is asking people to watch the flyover, dubbed Operation American Resolve, from their homes, to maintain social distancing, and to avoid large gatherings.

The flyovers will take place at the following times in the following towns: