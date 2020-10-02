CT Officials Offer Prayers, Hopes After President, First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials in Connecticut have been responding and offering their prayers.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the President and First Lady, who have tested positive for COVID. Another reminder that this is a highly contagious virus and we must not let our guard down," Gov. Ned Lamont Tweeted.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the President and First Lady, who have tested positive for COVID. Another reminder that this is a highly contagious virus and we must not let our guard down. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 2, 2020

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy Tweeted, “There will be a lot to say about this, but let’s start here: The President and the First Lady have a serious, deadly virus and we should all hope for a full recovery.”

There will be a lot to say about this, but let’s start here: The President and the First Lady have a serious, deadly virus and we should all hope for a full recovery. https://t.co/kGp7IV2LuO — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 2, 2020

"I wouldn’t wish this virus on anyone. Praying for the President, his family and staff for negative results and a quick recovery," U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes Tweeted.

I wouldn’t wish this virus on anyone. Praying for the President, his family and staff for negative results and a quick recovery. — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) October 2, 2020

Hayes herself tested positive for COVID-19 in September and spoke exclusively with NBC Connecticut this week about what she has been going through.

The fifth district congressional representative became ill after a staffer tested positive. And it comes four months after her husband successfully fought COVID-19.

“I am a healthy woman. I don’t have asthma or breathing issues so to just experience this and have to think about my breathing and pace my activities is scary,” Hayes said.

Rep. Jahana Hayes talked with NBC Connecticut about how she is doing after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the state Republican party as well.

Trump’s positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks, a Greenwich native, had come down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week.

She is the closest aide to President Donald Trump to test positive for the virus.

Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and looked to be in good health. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.

In a memorandum, the president’s physician said that the president and first lady “are both well at this time" and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," he added.