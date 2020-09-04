CT Residents Urged to Take Pandemic Seriously Over Labor Day Weekend

Whether you are heading to a park, a beach, sticking close to home or taking part in some sort of a gathering, Connecticut residents are urged to be cautious on Labor Day weekend and continue to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

This is historically one of the busiest weekends at Connecticut parks and beaches, according to Mason Trumble, the deputy commissioner for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

It is no surprise that health experts are worried about the number of Covid-19 cases increasing over the long Labor Day weekend. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Dr. David Rubin suggests spending time with loved ones in smaller groups and engaging in outdoor activities to help limit the transmission of the virus.

The COVID-19 pandemic is yet another reason for families to spend time outside, so Environmental Conservation Police officers are preparing for crowds and reminding people not to become complacent when it comes to COVID safety precautions.

"We do recommend that you bring a mask with you and wear it anytime social distancing isn't possible. So, please remember that six-feet-rule. If you are within six feet, please wear your mask. We want to make sure our state parks remain safe for everyone this weekend," Trumble went on to say "We try hard to have an education-first strategy around social distancing. However, our officers do have the authority to enforce those rules and although we'd hate to ask someone to leave the park or enforce in a stronger way, we are prepared to do so if necessary.”

State leaders and health experts are reminding people to continue social distancing and limiting gatherings during the Labor Day weekend.

EnCon officers will be reducing parking capacity to help control crowds. They are encouraging families to plan ahead and check the D.E.E.P. What’s open outdoors website to make sure parks have not already reached capacity for the day. It is updated in real time.

Public health leaders warn that Labor Day Weekend will be a critical time to maintain COVID-19 safety precautions and prevent the spread of the virus.

"We do need to be vigilant," Mary Day, a public health nurse practitioner for Ledge Light Health District, covering East Lyme, Groton, Ledyard, Lyme, New London, North Stonington, Old Lyme, Stonington & Waterford, warned.

She has noticed pandemic fatigue over the summer. With Labor Day being a precursor to the colder months, she stressed that it is crucial for people to fight back against any fatigue and follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines.

If you plan on going to a cookout this holiday weekend, Day suggests keeping all activities outside. It is also important to keep any gatherings small and with people who you have already been exposed to all summer, rather than introducing new people into your bubble.

Masks and social distancing, maintaining at least six feet of distance, will be key to having a safe weekend.

If you plan on serving food, Day said you should avoid buffets. If you have to share food, it is important that people sanitize before and after and that a lid is kept on dishes in between uses.

Additionally, it is best to designate a separate bathroom for guests if possible.

"You also want to make sure you are cleaning using EPA approved products," said Day.

The health district has received complaints of people using masks improperly.

Day stressed the importance of the mask covering your nose and mouth at all times. People are encouraged to wash their hands before putting a mask on and when taking the mask off.

It can be tempting to pull off your mask in the summertime heat, but it's as important now as ever to keep wearing face coverings.

In the city of Hartford, police will continue operating with an increased presence as it has over recent weekends to respond to excessively large gatherings and quality of life and safety issues, like street racing

At 2:15 p.m., Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will hold a news conference with U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and city leaders will remind residents to continue to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously over Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day Weekend Guidance from DEEP

DEEP is urging people heading to state recreation areas this weekend to plan ahead and take precautions.