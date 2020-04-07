CT Resource Connection: Community Services for You and Your Family During the Coronavirus Pandemic

With more people being forced to work and learn from home in recent weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, many businesses and nonprofits are offering services to help people get through this difficult time.

Here is a running list of some of those businesses and opportunities:

EDUCATION | FITNESS & HEALTH | ART & ENTERTAINMENT | MUSEUMS, ZOOS, & AQUARIUMS | GROCERY & NUTRITION | KIDS' CORNER | AUTOMOTIVE | HOME & GARDEN | LEGAL | FINANCE | RETAIL | RESTAURANTS TO GO

EDUCATION

Amazon Kindle: Two months unlimited reading for free.

Code Ninjas: Online coding classes for kids ages 7-12.

Coursera: Free classes from leading universities and companies.

Duolingo: Free online platform to learn a foreign language.

Fender Music Lessons: Three months of free online music lessons.

Free Ivy League online courses: All eight Ivy League schools offer hundreds of free online classes for the public, ranging from computer science to art and design.

Goodwill of Western & Northern CT: Free career services available, including coaching online or by phone.

Music Theory: Introductory and intermediate music theory lessons, exercises, ear trainers and calculators

Rosetta Stone: Free virtual language lessons for students for the next three months.

Scholastic Learn at Home program: Scholastic is offering free online courses for children. Their program offers three hours of learning per day with up to four weeks of instruction in a variety of subjects.

Stone Academy: Coursework for current students is being offered online.

FITNESS & HEALTH

Center for Advanced Reproductive Services: Telehealth options available.

Gold's Gym Anywhere: Online fitness classes.

Hartford HealthCare: Questions about Coronavirus or need help, call 833.621.0600.

Hartford Sweat: Streaming classes on Facebook.

Headspace: Free meditation.

Orange Theory: Online workout routines.

Planet Fitness: Free Home Work-ins live on their Facebook page at 7 p.m. every day.

Susan Rubenstein - Yoga Be Fit: Weekly virtual classes on Facebook.

The Phoenix: Virtual workouts and social connection for people in recovery from substance use and alcohol addiction.

YMCA Stronger Together: Free online workouts.

Wheeler Clinic: Offering telehealth services.

MUSEUMS, ZOOS & AQUARIUMS

Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: Facebook Live broadcasts and live feed of the Red Panda habitat.

Maritime Museum: Free online IMAX movies, kids activities and animal coloring books.

Mark Twain House & Museum: Virtual tour and downloadable immersive VR tour.

Mystic Aquarium: Facebook Live broadcasts, online educational resources and live feed of the penguin habitat.

New England Air Museum: Virtual tours of aircraft and hangers.

New England Aquarium: Virtual presentations and activities on Facebook every day at 11 a.m.

GROCERY & NUTRITION

Adams Hometown Markets: Offering compromised and senior shopping hour from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.

Big Y: Offering compromised and senior shopping hour from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.

Fridge to Table: Generate recipes by what listing what is already in your fridge or pantry.

Highland Park Market: Offering compromised and senior shopping hour from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Stop & Shop: Offering compromised and senior shopping hour from 6 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.

The Modern Milkman: Oakridge Dairy milk and locally produced foods delivered to your door. Delivery service available in Ellington, Tolland, Stafford, Somers, Enfield, East Windsor, South Windsor, Vernon and Manchester.

Trader Joe's: Offering a senior shopping hour from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m

KIDS' CORNER

All Kids Network: Crafts and printable worksheets.

Busy Toddler: Indoor activities for toddlers.

Carmen Sandiego: Videos, stories and lessons for all subject areas.

Christine's Critters: Daily programs on Facebook Live to teach children about different animals.

Chrome Music Lab: Hands-on experiments to learn music.

Club Sci Kidz: Daily free science or cooking experiments to do at home.

Dog on a Log Books: Printable board games and activities for phonics and reading.

Highlights Kids: Fun games, recipes, crafts, activities.

Instructables: 3D printing and coding projects.

Little Spark Company: Free printables library with activities for children.

National Geographic Kids: Geography and animals.

Nitro Type: Improve your typing skills while competing in fast-paced races.

Nomster Chef: Illustrated recipes hat get kid chefs excited about cooking.

PBS Kids: Play with favorite show characters and learn too.

Seussville: Read, play games and hang out with Dr. Seuss.

Storyline Online: Kids books read by famous people

AUTOMOTIVE

Barbarino Nissan: Open for service customers. Sales by appointment.

Hartford Toyota Superstore: Shop and service your car from home. Hartford Toyota Superstore will deliver your new car. Your car can also be picked up for service and dropped off when completed.

Hoffman Auto Group: All Service departments open Monday-Friday 7:00 a.m. -3:30 p.m.

Mac Mitsubishi: Open for service customers. Shop for online and have it delivered to your door. Test drives are extended to 72 hours. *Details apply.

Star Tires Plus Wheels

Town Fair Tire

Terryville Chevrolet: Door to door sales and service available.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change

HOME & GARDEN

Klaus Larsen: Roof repair, roof replacement, gutters.

Bassett Furniture: Shop online or make a virtual appointment. Design consultants can help you make choices from home.

Kloter Farms: Online and phone ordering available

Revay's Garden & Gift Shop: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. for seniors and those with impaired immunity.

Spotless Chimney: Chimney sweeping and solutions.

The Garden Barn Nursery & Landscape: Delivery and curbside pickup available.

RETAIL

Goodwill of Western & Northern CT: Donation centers remain open with a touch-less Drop & Go donation process.

LEGAL

Carter Mario: Open for virtual legal consulting.

RisCassi & Davis: Business being conducted by phone and email.

The Haymond Law Firm: Business being conducted by phone, email, text and the internet.

FINANCIAL RESOURCES & INSURANCE

American Eagle Financial Credit Union: Online banking available.

Citizens Bank: Financial resources, including fraud prevention tips and a perspective on the market.

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care: Waiving member costs related to COVID-19.

Ion Bank: Offering banking and other financial resources online.

JobGet: Helping people who have been displaced connect with new employers to get back on their feet.

Next Gen Personal Finance: Free personal finance resources.

RESTAURANTS & BREWERIES TO GO

Restaurants offering take out and/or delivery service

1000 Degrees Pizza

@ The Barn

Artisan West Hartford

Arugula Bistro

Avon Prime Meats: Taking holiday orders online.

Beanz & Co.

Benny's of Simsbury

bin228: Glastonbury location only.

Blue Elephant Trail

Burch Hill Tavern

Carbone's

Chipotle

Crown & Hammer

D’Angelo

Dhaba Wala

Domino's

Donut Crazy

E&D Pizza Company

Effie's Place

Elicit Brewing Company

El Polo Guapo

Francesca's Wine Bar & Bistro

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana

Han Asian Cuisine

Hartford Baking Company: Online ordering. Pickup at 965 Farmington Ave location only.

Hop Haus

Indigo Bistro

Joey's Pizza Pie

le Bánh Patisserie

Little India

Millwright's Restaurant & Tavern

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Mofongo

New England Brewing Co.

New England Pasta Co.

Peppercorn's Grill

Restaurant Bricco

Rooster Company

Ruby Tuesday: Free delivery

Rush Bowls

Sorella

Subway: Free delivery

Toasted

The Yarde Tavern

Do you have additional examples of online services or do you own a business offering online services that you'd like included in our list? Email us with details at news@nbcconnecticut.com and we'll add it!