CT's 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 4.26%

Connecticut's seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is 4.26%.

On Monday, the state began reporting COVID-19 positivity rates on a rolling seven-day average, rather than a daily average to better align with how the CDC tracks positivity rates, according to the Department of Public Health.

COVID-19 update in Connecticut from last 7 days:



➡️Positive PCR/NAAT tests: 2,726

➡️All PCR/NAAT tests: 64,052

➡️% Positive: 4.26%

➡️Currently hospitalized: 93 (-1)



In the last 7 days, 64,052 tests have been reported, and 2,726 were positive.

According to officials, 93 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, down one in the past week.

Of the 93 patients hospitalized, 37 (39.8%) are not fully vaccinated.

