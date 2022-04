Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is 5.27%.

According to Governor Ned Lamont, 58,347 tests have been reported since last Friday, and 3,073 were positive.

There are 117 people hospitalized throughout the state with COVID-19, an additional 36 in the last year.

Of the 117 people hospitalized, 48 (41.03%) are not fully vaccinated, according to officials.

