covid-19 in connecticut

CT's 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 6.26%

Getty Images

Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is 6.26%. According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, there have been 10,809 COVID-19 associated deaths in the state, an additional 14 since last Thursday.

According to officials, 54,982 tests have been reported since last Thursday, and 3,442 were positive. 139 patients are in the hospital across the state with COVID-19, an additional 12 people since last week.

Of the 139 patients hospitalized, 40 (28.78%) are not fully vaccinated. Governor Ned Lamont provided the latest COVID-19 vaccine updates.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information click here.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 in connecticutCOVID-19COVID-19 testing
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us