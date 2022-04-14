CT's 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 6.26%

Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is 6.26%. According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, there have been 10,809 COVID-19 associated deaths in the state, an additional 14 since last Thursday.

COVID-19 update in Connecticut from the past 7 days:



➡️Positive PCR/NAAT tests: 3,442

➡️All PCR/NAAT tests: 54,982

➡️% Positive: 6.26%

➡️Currently hospitalized: 139 (+12)

➡️Newly reported deaths: 14



Read today's full report: https://t.co/bilUulC0kQ pic.twitter.com/D6TZQPCaPp — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 14, 2022

According to officials, 54,982 tests have been reported since last Thursday, and 3,442 were positive. 139 patients are in the hospital across the state with COVID-19, an additional 12 people since last week.

Of the 139 patients hospitalized, 40 (28.78%) are not fully vaccinated. Governor Ned Lamont provided the latest COVID-19 vaccine updates.

COVID-19 vaccination update in Connecticut:



💉At least one dose: 3,033,331

💉Fully vaccinated: 2,719,987

💉Additional dose 1: 1,495,660

💉Additional dose 2: 68,317 pic.twitter.com/VNCWa6uc5d — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 14, 2022

