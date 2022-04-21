CT's 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 7.6%; Cases and Hospitalizations Rising

Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is 7.6%. According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, there have been 10,826 total COVID-19-related deaths in the state, an additional 17 since last Thursday.

Officials said 59,858 tests have been reported since last Thursday, and 4,547 were positive.

COVID-19 update in Connecticut from the past 7 days:



➡️Positive PCR/NAAT tests: 4,547

➡️All PCR/NAAT tests: 59,858

➡️% Positive: 7.6%

➡️Currently hospitalized: 176 (+37)

➡️Newly reported deaths: 17



Read today's full report: https://t.co/bilUulC0kQ pic.twitter.com/nC5IEzPJbd — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 21, 2022

There are 176 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut, an additional 37 since last Thursday. Of those 176 people hospitalized, 58 (32.95%) are not vaccinated, according to officials.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information click here.