CT's 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 8.92%; Over 50 More People Hospitalized

Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate has almost reached 9%. According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, the current rate is 8.92%, with the number of hospitalizations also increasing.

There have also been 10,840 COVID-19 associated deaths in the state, up 14 since last Thursday, officials said.

There have been 62,002 tests reported since last Thursday, and 5,531 were positive.

According to officials, 233 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state, an additional 57 people from last Thursday. Of the 233 patients hospitalized, (30.04%) are not fully vaccinated.

