Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to 14.19%.

Thursday's positivity rate was 14%.

According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 69,235 tests have been reported since last Friday, and 9,825 were positive.

COVID-19 update in Connecticut from the past 7 days:



➡️Positive PCR/NAAT tests: 9,825

➡️All PCR/NAAT tests: 69,235

➡️% Positive: 14.19%

➡️Currently hospitalized: 354 (+31)



Full data available: https://t.co/ZFYhasZgFM — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 20, 2022

There are 354 people hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state, according to officials.

