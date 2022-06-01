coronavirus in connecticut

CT's 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate Is 10.73%

COVID tests available in Connecticut
Connecticut’s seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate Wednesday is 10.73%.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said there have been 4,270 positive tests out of 39,799 tests in the last week.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus is down by 47 patients in the last week to 336.

The positivity rate released on Tuesday was 10.18%.

