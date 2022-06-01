CT's 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate Is 10.73%

Connecticut’s seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate Wednesday is 10.73%.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said there have been 4,270 positive tests out of 39,799 tests in the last week.

COVID-19 update in Connecticut from the past 7 days:



➡️Positive PCR/NAAT tests: 4,270

➡️All PCR/NAAT tests: 39,799

➡️% Positive: 10.73%

➡️Currently hospitalized: 336 (-47)



Full data available: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 1, 2022

The number of people hospitalized with the virus is down by 47 patients in the last week to 336.

The positivity rate released on Tuesday was 10.18%.