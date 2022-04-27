CT's 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate Nears 9%; Hospitalization Numbers Increase

Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is at 8.8%. According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 210 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, an additional 45 since last Wednesday.

Officials said 59, 551 tests have been reported since last Wednesday, and 5,242 were positive.

COVID-19 update in Connecticut from the past 7 days:



➡️Positive PCR/NAAT tests: 5,242

➡️All PCR/NAAT tests: 59,551

➡️% Positive: 8.8%

➡️Currently hospitalized: 210 (+45)



210 patients are currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19. Of those individuals hospitalized, 64 (30.48%) are not fully vaccinated.

