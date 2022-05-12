CT's 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate Reaches 13.24%

Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to 13.24%.

Wednesday's positivity rate was 13.01%.

According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 72,531 tests have been reported in the last week, and 9,606 were positive.

COVID-19 update in Connecticut from the past 7 days:



➡️Positive PCR/NAAT tests: 9,606

➡️All PCR/NAAT tests: 72,531

➡️% Positive: 13.24%

➡️Currently hospitalized: 291 (+58)

➡️Newly reported deaths: 25



— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 12, 2022

There are 291 patients with COVID-19 throughout the state. Of those 291 people, 102 (35.05%) are not fully vaccinated.

According to officials, there have been 10,883 COVID-19 associated deaths in the state, an additional 25 since last Thursday.

