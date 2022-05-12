CT's 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate Reaches 13.24%

Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to 13.24%.
Wednesday's positivity rate was 13.01%.
According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 72,531 tests have been reported in the last week, and 9,606 were positive.
There are 291 patients with COVID-19 throughout the state. Of those 291 people, 102 (35.05%) are not fully vaccinated.
According to officials, there have been 10,883 COVID-19 associated deaths in the state, an additional 25 since last Thursday.
For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information, click here.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.