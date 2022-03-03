CT's COVID-19 Positivity at 2.12%; 72 Deaths Reported in Last Week

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 2.12%, down from Wednesday's 2.31%, and there have been additional 72 deaths in the last week, according to Governor Ned Lamont's office.

Officials said 27,761 tests were reported since Wednesday, and 589 were positive.

There are currently 171 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, down 21 since Wednesday. Of those 171 patients hospitalized, 68 (39.8%) are not fully vaccinated.

There is a total of 10,515 COVID-19 associated deaths in the state with an additional 72 reported in the last week, officials said.

