CT's COVID-19 Positivity at 4.71%; 105 Deaths Reported in Last Week

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate Thursday is 4.71%, down slightly from 4.87% on Wednesday, and there have been an additional 105 deaths in the last week, according to the governor’s office.

An additional 544 cases were reported out of an additional 11,542 tests.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is 325, which is 15 less than on Wednesday, and the governor’s office said 154 of these patients, or 47.4%, are not fully vaccinated.

The state Department of Public Health is reporting that as of Feb. 16, a total of 167,783 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated persons in Connecticut have been identified.

Of the more than 2.6 million people in Connecticut who are fully vaccinated, 6.35% have contracted the virus, according to the governor’s office.

There have been a total of 10,324 COVID-19 associated deaths in the state overall, according to the governor’s office.

According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health’s weekly COVID-19 Alert Map, 153 of Connecticut’s 169 cities and towns are currently in the red zone alert level, the highest of the state’s four alert levels.

The only municipalities not in the red zone this week are Bethlehem, Essex, New Fairfield, Sharon, Washington, and Woodbury – which are all in the orange level – and Bridgewater, Canaan, Colebrook, Hartland, Morris, Roxbury, Scotland, Sherman, Union, and Warren – which are all in the gray level.