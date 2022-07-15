CT's COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 10.5%

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate over the last week is 10.5%, the governor’s office said Thursday, and there were an additional 30 COVID-19-associated deaths.

The state is releasing updates each Thursday and said there were 4,314 positive cases out of 41,091 tests in the last week.

There are 293 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 29 since last week.

Connecticut has had 11,085 COVID-19-associated deaths, according to the governor’s office.

The state Department of Public Health reports that as of July 13, a total of 249,140 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated persons in Connecticut have been identified, which accounts for 9.09% of the 2.7 million people in the state who are fully vaccinated.