CT's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Dips Slightly to 23.68 Percent

The state of Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate Monday is 23.68 percent, down slightly from 24.55 percent on Friday, which was a record high.

➡️132,606 tests were administered and 31,405 came back positive (23.68% rate)

➡️1,889 patients are currently hospitalized (increase of 79)



Gov. Ned Lamont said there are 1,889 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is 79 more than there were on Friday.

There are 31,405 positive COVID-19 cases reported out of 132,606 COVID-19 tests.

Of the 1,889 patients who are currently hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,287 of them, or 68.1 percent, are not fully vaccinated, according to the governor.