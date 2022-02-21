CT's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Falls Below 3%

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen below 3%.

The governor’s office released information on Monday afternoon and said the state’s positivity rate is 2.97%.

Since Friday there have been an additional 1,291 cases out of 43,415 tests reported and there are 261 hospitalizations, which is 29 less than on Friday.

Of the 261 patients currently hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, 120 people, 46%, are not fully vaccinated, according to the governor’s office.

