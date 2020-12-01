CT's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Increases to 5.9 Percent

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 5.9 percent for the day, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday, and the rate for the last week is 4.9 percent.

There were 24,831 new tests reported Tuesday, with 1,459 coming back positive.

On Monday, Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 4.4 percent, which was a decrease from 4.81 percent on Friday.

The governor reported that an additional 54 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and there are another 20 deaths related to COVID-19. There are 1,152 currently hospitalized with the virus.

Twenty new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 5,040.

"We still have a way to go," Lamont said during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

As of Monday, the state’s COVID-related deaths surpassed the tragic milestone of 5,000 and hospitalization continued to climb.