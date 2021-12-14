coronavirus in connecticut

CT's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Increases to Over 8 Percent

COVID TESTING
Yale School of Public Health

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate is back up over 8 percent after falling to just over 2.2 percent on Monday and an additional 36 people are in the hospital.

Gov. Ned Lamont released the numbers on Tuesday afternoon and said the daily positivity rate is 8.16 percent and there are an additional 2,999 cases since Monday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Six-hundred-eighty-one people are hospitalized with the virus, which is the most since February, according to statistics from the governor's office.

As of Feb. 10, there were 731 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of the 681, 521 of them, or 76.5%, are not fully vaccinated, according to the governor’s office.

Today's COVID-19 positivity rate is the highest it has been since Dec. 7, when it was 8.33 percent.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us