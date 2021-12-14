CT's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Increases to Over 8 Percent

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate is back up over 8 percent after falling to just over 2.2 percent on Monday and an additional 36 people are in the hospital.
Gov. Ned Lamont released the numbers on Tuesday afternoon and said the daily positivity rate is 8.16 percent and there are an additional 2,999 cases since Monday.
Six-hundred-eighty-one people are hospitalized with the virus, which is the most since February, according to statistics from the governor's office.
As of Feb. 10, there were 731 people in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of the 681, 521 of them, or 76.5%, are not fully vaccinated, according to the governor’s office.
Today's COVID-19 positivity rate is the highest it has been since Dec. 7, when it was 8.33 percent.