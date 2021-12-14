CT's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Increases to Over 8 Percent

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate is back up over 8 percent after falling to just over 2.2 percent on Monday and an additional 36 people are in the hospital.

Gov. Ned Lamont released the numbers on Tuesday afternoon and said the daily positivity rate is 8.16 percent and there are an additional 2,999 cases since Monday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Six-hundred-eighty-one people are hospitalized with the virus, which is the most since February, according to statistics from the governor's office.

As of Feb. 10, there were 731 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of the 681, 521 of them, or 76.5%, are not fully vaccinated, according to the governor’s office.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️36,747 tests were administered and 2,999 came back positive (8.16% rate)

➡️681 patients are currently hospitalized (increase of 36)



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk pic.twitter.com/dsNN53N11o — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) December 14, 2021

Today's COVID-19 positivity rate is the highest it has been since Dec. 7, when it was 8.33 percent.