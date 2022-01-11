CT's COVID-19 Positivity Rate is Near 24 Percent: Governor

Gov. Ned Lamont said that the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate Tuesday is near 24 percent.
He made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday afternoon about workforce development efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
His office released a statement on Tuesday, saying the rate is 23.85 percent, up slightly from Monday’s positivity rate, which was 23.68 percent.
There are an additional 31 hospitalizations. The governor's office said there are 1,920 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
The record high was on Friday, when it reached 24.55 percent.