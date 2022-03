Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate Wednesday is 3.25% and 99 people are hospitalized with the virus.

The state’s positivity rate Tuesday was slightly higher, at 3.27%, according to information Gov. Ned Lamont released.

His office said there are an additional 396 cases out of 12,196 tests and the number of people hospitalized declined by one.

Of the 99 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 42, or 42.4%, are not fully vaccinated, according to Lamont.