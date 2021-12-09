CT's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Is 6.48 Percent

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate Thursday is 6.48 percent and the governor’s office said there have been an additional 37 COVID-19 related deaths since last week.

The state’s positivity rate Wednesday was 4.98 percent after jumping to 8.33 percent the day before. The positivity rate Tuesday was the highest it had been in around 11 months.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️41,361 tests were administered and 2,679 came back positive (6.48% rate)

➡️576 patients are currently hospitalized (increase of 1)

➡️There have been 37 deaths reported since last Thurs.



As of Thursday, 576 people are hospitalized with the virus.

Of the 576 patients currently hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, 446 are not fully vaccinated, according to the governor’s office.

The governor’s office said the Connecticut Department of Public Health is reporting that as of Dec. 8, a total of 29,317 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated persons in Connecticut have been confirmed and of the more than 2.5 million people in Connecticut who have completed their vaccine series, less than 1.2% have contracted the virus.