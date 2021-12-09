coronavirus in connecticut

CT's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Is 6.48 Percent

COVID TESTING
Yale School of Public Health

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate Thursday is 6.48 percent and the governor’s office said there have been an additional 37 COVID-19 related deaths since last week.

The state’s positivity rate Wednesday was 4.98 percent after jumping to 8.33 percent the day before. The positivity rate Tuesday was the highest it had been in around 11 months.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

As of Thursday, 576 people are hospitalized with the virus.

Of the 576 patients currently hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, 446 are not fully vaccinated, according to the governor’s office.

Local

EAST HARTFORD 2 hours ago

Face Masks Required Again in East Hartford Town Facilities

Bristol 3 hours ago

Car Windows Smashed Near Fitness Centers in Bristol: Police

The governor’s office said the Connecticut Department of Public Health is reporting that as of Dec. 8, a total of 29,317 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated persons in Connecticut have been confirmed and of the more than 2.5 million people in Connecticut who have completed their vaccine series, less than 1.2% have contracted the virus.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us