CT's COVID-19 Rate Increases to 7 Percent

The state of Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate on Friday is 7 percent, Gov. Ned Lamont.

This was an increase from Thursday when the state’s coronavirus positivity rate was 6.63 percent.

Friday's rate is slightly lower from 7.56% Wednesday, which was down from Tuesday's rate of 8.6%, the highest positivity rate since the state began broad-based testing.

Lamont said hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are down by four and another 36 people have died coronavirus-related deaths.

