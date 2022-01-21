covid-19 in connecticut

CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 13.69%

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has gone up slightly since Thursday, however, hospitalizations continue to decrease.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, the positivity rate is now 13.69%, a small increase from Thursday's 13.29%.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Of the 32,459 tests reported since Thursday, 4,444 were positive, according to officials.

Hospitalization numbers have also continued to decrease. According to officials, Friday's current number of patients hospitalized is 1,695, down 38 since Thursday.

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 data click here.

CT Has One of the Lowest COVID-19 Infection Rates in the Country: Governor

This article tagged under:

covid-19 in connecticutCOVID-19coronavirus in connecticut
