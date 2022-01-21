CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 13.69%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has gone up slightly since Thursday, however, hospitalizations continue to decrease.
According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, the positivity rate is now 13.69%, a small increase from Thursday's 13.29%.
Of the 32,459 tests reported since Thursday, 4,444 were positive, according to officials.
Hospitalization numbers have also continued to decrease. According to officials, Friday's current number of patients hospitalized is 1,695, down 38 since Thursday.
