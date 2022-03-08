CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 2.28%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has slightly decreased to 2.28% from Monday's 2.81%, according to Governor Ned Lamont's office.

Officials said 52,134 tests have been reported since Monday, and 1,191 were positive.

There are 151 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state, up six from Monday. Of the 151 patients hospitalized, 68 (45%) are not fully vaccinated.

